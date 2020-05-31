Iran's COVID-19 tally exceeds 150,000; toll nears 7,800

Iran has registered over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total coronavirus count to 151,466, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, 2,516 new cases of infection have been reported. The total is now 151,466, [a total of] 118,848 people have recovered," Jahanpur said during an appearance on the state-run IRINN broadcaster.

The death toll rose by 63 to 7,797 in the given period. The Iranian public health authorities have been reporting a sharp rise in the daily number of new cases since the start of May after the government began to ease lockdown measures amid a fall in the infection rate.