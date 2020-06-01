Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying "Justice for George Floyd", who died in police custody while an officer kneeled on his neck to pin him down.

The protests were held at Trafalgar Square in central London and outside the US Embassy in Battersea, south London. Protesters appeared to be breaking lockdown rules, not staying two metres apart.

The Metropolitan Police reminded people that the coronavirus social distancing rules remain in place and made 11 arrests related to the protests. "The arrests vary in offenses from possession of an offensive weapon to assault on police, obstructing a public carriageway to breaches of COVID-19 legislation," the Met Police said.

"Government restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus remain in place. Police are encouraging our communities to comply with the regulations to keep everyone as safe as possible," the statement said. The Black Lives Matter protests were spread across other parts of the UK as well, including a march in Manchester.

The protests follow five days of violent demonstrations in the US since the killing of Floyd. Police officer Derek Chauvin has been sacked and charged with his murder in Minneapolis.