Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quincy Crew joins CR4ZY in ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA upper bracket

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 07:51 IST
Quincy Crew joins CR4ZY in ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA upper bracket

A day after taking its first loss of the tournament, Quincy Crew rebounded Sunday with a win on the final day of group play to book a spot in the upper bracket at the ESL One Birmingham 2020 -- Online: North & South America event. Despite losing on Sunday, business associates also advance to the playoffs, joining Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket as they emerged from a three-way tie for third which included beastcoast. CR4ZY, who beat Quincy Crew on Saturday, won Sunday to complete an undefeated run through round-robin play and grabbed the first seed in the playoffs.

The event features four teams from North America (business associates, CR4ZY, Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew) plus two from South America (beastcoast and Thunder Predator) competing for a $40,000 prize pool. ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia.

The $40,000, six-team Southeast Asia event concluded Sunday with Fnatic winning the championship. The other three divisions -- the Americas, Europe/CIS (16 teams, $200,000) and China (eight teams, $55,000) -- will conclude June 7. The Americas event began with the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams were eliminated.

The playoffs are set to start Thursday. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final. On Sunday, CR4ZY beat business associates in an hour to win the first map, then won the second map in 25 minutes to complete the sweep. Quincy Crew beat beastcoast in 36 minutes to open their match, then lost the second map in 43 minutes before winning the decider in 37 minutes. Evil Geniuses earned their playoff berth with a 2-1 win over Thunder Predator, winning the first map in 38 minutes before winning the second map by default.

ESL One Birmingham Online -- North America and South America playoff matchups Lower bracket

Evil Geniuses vs. business associates Upper bracket

CR4ZY vs. Quincy Crew ESL One Birmingham Online -- North America and South America final round-robin standings (map W-L in parentheses)

x-1. CR4ZY, 5-0 (10-3) x-2. Quincy Crew, 4-1 (8-4)

y-3. Evil Geniuses, 2-3 (6-7) y-4. business associates, 2-3 (6-7)

z-5. beastcoast, 2-3 (6-8) z-6. Thunder Predator, 0-5 (3-10)

x-Clinched upper-bracket berth y-Clinched lower-bracket berth

z-Eliminated ESL One Birmingham Online -- North America and South America prize pool

1. $15,000 2. $10,000

3. $6,000 4. $4,000

5. $3,000 6. $2,000

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...

Rugby-Sunwolves confirm time in Super Rugby is over

The Sunwolves said on Monday that their final season in Super Rugby is over after the Tokyo-based teams bid to play in a domestic tournament in Australia fell through due to COVID-19 travel and logistics issues.With rugby preparing to retur...

Embassy Office Parks Corporate Connect Program Provides Sanitizers to 9,20,000 Students

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first and only listed REIT, along with a number of their corporate occupiers -...

PIL in HC for direction to Delhi govt to provide basic facilities to migrant labourers

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to take all measures for the welfare of migrant labourers, including providing them basic facilities and checking the spread of coronavirus among them. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020