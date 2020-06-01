Left Menu
Development News Edition

People living on higher altitude have less chances of catching coronavirus: Study

Researchers have found that populations living in higher altitudes, especially 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above the sea level significantly report lower levels of coronavirus infections than their lowland counterparts.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:11 IST
People living on higher altitude have less chances of catching coronavirus: Study
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have found that populations living in higher altitudes, especially 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above sea level significantly report lower levels of coronavirus infections than their lowland counterparts. The Washington Post cited one peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Respiratory Physiology & Neurobiology, in which researchers from Australia, Bolivia, Canada and Switzerland looking at epidemiological data from Bolivia, Ecuador and Tibet found that Tibet's infection rate was "drastically" lower than that of lowland China, three times lower in the Bolivian Andes than in the rest of the country and four times lower in the Ecuadoran Andes.

Cusco in Peru, a picturesque Andean valley, the high-altitude city of 420,000 residents, had only recorded the death of three tourists from Mexico, China, and Britain, between March 23 and April 3, at the start of Peru's strict national lockdown. Since then, there has not been another covid-19 fatality in the entire Cusco region, even as the disease has claimed more than 4,000 lives nationally. Infections have also remained low. Just 916 of Peru's 141,000 cases come from the Cusco region, meaning its contagion rate is more than 80 percent below the national average.

The contagion's connection to high-elevation regions has prompted speculation from researchers that the coronavirus gets 'soroche', the Quechua word for altitude sickness. Similarly, Ecuador has suffered one of Latin America's worst outbreaks, with more than 38,000 reported cases and more than 3,300 deaths, according to official figures. But it has been centered on the Pacific port of Guayaquil. Bolivia's 8,387 cases have been concentrated in the department of Santa Cruz, just a few hundred feet above sea level. But the department of La Paz, home to the world's highest capital, has had just 410 cases.

The researchers hypothesize that populations living at high altitudes might be benefiting from a combination of an ability to cope with hypoxia (low levels of oxygen in the blood) and a natural environment hostile to the virus including dry mountain air, high levels of UV radiation and the possibility that lower barometric pressure reduces the virus's ability to linger in the air, the media reported further. Just three populations in the world have been found to have genetic adaptations to altitude: Himalayans, Ethiopian highlanders, and Andeans. Yet Clayton Cowl, a pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic and a former president of the American College of Chest Physicians, suspects the trend may be more closely related to acclimatization, the body's ability to adjust temporarily to altitude, than to DNA.

Cowl notes that prolonged exposure to altitude triggers a chain reaction in the lungs involving a protein known as ACE2 that might prevent pulmonary shunting, a problem common among COVID-19 patients. Ordinarily, when a part of the lung is damaged, the body redirects the flow of blood toward healthier areas that are better able to absorb oxygen. Shunting stops that process of redirection, resulting in hypoxia. It is, according to Cowl, a common element among the roughly 30 percent of COVID-19 patients who exhibit mild symptoms yet have unusually low levels of oxygen in their blood and who sometimes take a sudden turn for the worse.

But researchers are still looking for more evidence to establish the high-altitude populations' response to the coronavirus, including the possibility that when infected, they sicken less and are therefore less likely to seek medical treatment or testing. "The virus likes people. It doesn't care about altitude," says Peter Chin-Hong, a researcher on infectious diseases from the University of California in San Francisco.

"But we're still learning so much about this disease, and this does provide us with some good clues to try and understand its progression," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...

Rugby-Sunwolves confirm time in Super Rugby is over

The Sunwolves said on Monday that their final season in Super Rugby is over after the Tokyo-based teams bid to play in a domestic tournament in Australia fell through due to COVID-19 travel and logistics issues.With rugby preparing to retur...

Embassy Office Parks Corporate Connect Program Provides Sanitizers to 9,20,000 Students

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first and only listed REIT, along with a number of their corporate occupiers -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020