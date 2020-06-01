Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:05 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton slams F1 for staying silent on Floyd death
Lewis Hamilton (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Six times Formula One motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized his sport for its silence on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck.

The death in Minneapolis triggered a wave of outrage and violent protests in the United States. Hamilton, Formula One's first black world champion, spends much of his time in America and spoke out on the issue on Instagram on Sunday.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," wrote the Mercedes driver. "Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of color there yet I stand alone," he added.

"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you ... are and I see you." In a second post, Hamilton added: "I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make a change."

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will cross to McLaren at the end of the season, said Floyd's death was "a disgrace" and called for unity against racism. "Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action," the Australian wrote on Instagram.

McLaren driver Lando Norris added a line to his profile on the Twitch streaming platform that said, "sign the!BLM petitions #BLACKLIVESMATTER" Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who is due to drive for Williams this season, said on Twitter, "This has to stop #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made sincere efforts to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Twee...

Rugby-Sunwolves confirm time in Super Rugby is over

The Sunwolves said on Monday that their final season in Super Rugby is over after the Tokyo-based teams bid to play in a domestic tournament in Australia fell through due to COVID-19 travel and logistics issues.With rugby preparing to retur...

Embassy Office Parks Corporate Connect Program Provides Sanitizers to 9,20,000 Students

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first and only listed REIT, along with a number of their corporate occupiers -...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020