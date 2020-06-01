Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak air crash: Forensic experts identify 75 bodies so far

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:23 IST
Pak air crash: Forensic experts identify 75 bodies so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 75 bodies out of 97 people killed in the plane crash in Karachi last month have been identified so far through DNA tests, according to a media report. The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on May 22, minutes before its landing.

Ninety-Seven passengers were killed. Eleven people on the ground were injured. Pakistani authorities have been conducting DNA tests to identify the severely charred bodies.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that out of the 97 deceased, 75 have been identified and their bodies handed over to their family members. "Now eight bodies kept in Chhipa mortuary and another 14 at the Edhi morgue are left to be identified," he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Sunday.

He assured that the DNA matching of the bodies was underway and that they would be handed over to their family members soon after identification. The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the University of Karachi on Sunday said that it will complete the process of identifying the bodies of the victims in the next 24 hours, the report said.

In a press release, the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi said SFDL has completed a total of 37 cross-match so far, and their reports have also been dispatched to the Sindh police department. "SFDL with the help of 20 scientists and volunteers is currently engaged in the massive undertaking of identifying bodies of unfortunate victims of the air crash," an ICCBS spokesman was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

According to the statistics, maintained by the SFDL, as many as 67 samples have been received from the families of the victims, and 69 samples of the victims have been received from the police department so far. SFDL is the first of its kind facility in Sindh that specializes in the detection, identification, and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-'Weird' playing without fans, but good to be playing again - Kvitova

Petra Kvitova has 27 career titles but winning an all-Czech exhibition tournament last week was a different experience for her and it felt weird to play in the absence of fans, the two-time Wimbledon champion told Reuters.The Prague tournam...

Process of declaring containment zones changed in city to normalise situation

Though there is a dip in coronavirus cases in north Kolkata and status quo in its central part, the city is witnessing steep rise of COVID-19 patients in the south and its adjoining suburbs, a senior official said on Monday. As steps are be...

Schools set to orientate teachers on COVID-19 environment

Following the postponed reopening of schools to 8 June 2020, schools around the country are set to use the first week of June to induct and orientate teachers on the COVID-19 school environment and to ensure the readiness of each facility f...

Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before. Guests will have to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020