Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS- Futures edge lower on U.S. protests, simmering China tensions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:34 IST
US STOCKS- Futures edge lower on U.S. protests, simmering China tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday following a strong showing in May, as investors turned cautious after violent protests across the country over race as well as simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

National Guard troops were deployed in 15 states and Washington, D.C. on Sunday in an attempt to quell the sixth night of violence that began with peaceful protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody. Target Corp and Walmart Inc shuttered stores, while Amazon.com Inc scaled back deliveries amid the unrest that included looting in many cities. Their shares fell between 0.3% and 1.1% in premarket trading.

Further denting sentiment, Beijing said the U.S. attempts to harm Chinese interests will be met with firm countermeasures, criticizing a Washington decision to begin ending special treatment for Hong Kong in response to new security law. The escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions poses a major threat to the stock market's rebound since late March that was powered by expectations of a recovery from the coronavirus-led downturn.

Wall Street had rebounded late in Friday's session, with the S&P 500 logging its biggest two-month percentage gain since 2009 after President Donald Trump's measures against China were less threatening than feared. Drugmaker Pfizer Inc slipped 6% after it said the phase 3 trial of its breast cancer drug Ibrance was unlikely to meet the main goal for the treatment of early breast cancer.

Coty Inc jumped 7.2% after the cosmetics company appointed Chairman Peter Harf as its new chief executive officer. At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 47 points, or 0.49%.

The Dow Jones index closed down 0.07% at 25,383.11​ on Friday, while the S&P 500 index closed up 0.48% at 3,044.31​ on Friday.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-'Weird' playing without fans, but good to be playing again - Kvitova

Petra Kvitova has 27 career titles but winning an all-Czech exhibition tournament last week was a different experience for her and it felt weird to play in the absence of fans, the two-time Wimbledon champion told Reuters.The Prague tournam...

Process of declaring containment zones changed in city to normalise situation

Though there is a dip in coronavirus cases in north Kolkata and status quo in its central part, the city is witnessing steep rise of COVID-19 patients in the south and its adjoining suburbs, a senior official said on Monday. As steps are be...

Schools set to orientate teachers on COVID-19 environment

Following the postponed reopening of schools to 8 June 2020, schools around the country are set to use the first week of June to induct and orientate teachers on the COVID-19 school environment and to ensure the readiness of each facility f...

Under new guidelines, Britons plan for a different kind of BBQ

People across Britain plan to invite friends and family to barbecues in their gardens with the latest easing of social distancing measures on Monday, but a list of rules will make them a little more awkward than before. Guests will have to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020