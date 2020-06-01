Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow bound Vande Bharat flight with 136 Indians departs from Riyadh

An Air India special flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 136 Indians departed from Riyadh for Lucknow, an Indian city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:18 IST
Lucknow bound Vande Bharat flight with 136 Indians departs from Riyadh
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India special flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 136 Indians departed from Riyadh for Lucknow, an Indian city in the state of Uttar Pradesh. "Air India AI 926 bound for Lucknow has departed from King Khalid Airport Riyadh with 136 passengers, including 1 infant onboard," Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission has evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens so far, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. India has launched the largest evacuation exercise -- Vande Bharat Mission -- to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha Chairman, LS Speaker discuss monsoon session of Parliament, favour e-parliament as long-term option

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday held a detailed discussion on holding the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament in view of the coronavirus-induced norm of social distancing, sources said. They ...

Hackers claim BHIM users' data vulnerable; NPCI says no data compromise at app

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions of BHIM app users, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the la...

Vidya Balan thanks those who helped in sending PPE kits to frontline COVID warriors

Taking a step forward to help the relentless frontline warriors, actor Vidya Balan has thanked the donors, who helped to send out PPE personal protective equipment kits to those battling in the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. The...

Farmers wanted their due, not charity: Punjab CM on MSP hike

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the MSP hike announced by the Centre for paddy, saying farmers wanted their due, not charity. Urging the Centre to immediately review the decision and come out with a comprehensive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020