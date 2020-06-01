INS Jalashwa sets sail from Colombo with 685 Indians

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa on Monday departed from Colombo with 685 Indian nationals for Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The ship, on her third trip under the Indian Navy's Operation Samudra Setu, has been engaged in bringing stranded Indian nationals home from foreign shores by the sea route.

The ship is expected to arrive in Tuticorin on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa entered the port of Colombo today morning and began embarkation of Indian citizens at the East Container Terminal.

All personnel were screened medically, allotted IDs, and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship. The 685 personnel embarked today include 553 men, 125 women and seven children. They have been accommodated onboard the ship within specially earmarked zones to ensure proper quarantine during the voyage.

Other social distancing, disinfection and safety protocols are also being strictly adhered to by the ship's crew. (ANI)