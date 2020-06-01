Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:47 IST
Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students, Atlanta's mayor said Sunday. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a news conference that she and police Chief Erika Shields made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday night incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news.

"Use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms told reporters. Shields called the footage "really shocking to watch." Police identified the fired officers as Investigator Ivory Streeter, who was hired in December 2003, and Investigator Mark Gardner, who was hired in August 1997. The driver of the car was Messiah Young and his passenger was Taniyah Pilgrim, according to police. The mayor said the young man attended Morehouse College and the young woman was a student at Spelman College. Both schools are historically black colleges near downtown Atlanta.

Bottoms said the woman was released without charges. She said the man was released, too, and she's ordering charges against him dropped. A police report says Young was charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license. Dramatic video from seven officers' body cameras released by police Sunday night shows officers taking another young man into custody, along a line of cars stopped downtown. The man pleads with police to let him go, saying he didn't do anything.

Young, his own car stopped in the street, appears to shoot video with his phone as an officer approaches and pulls his door open. Young pulls it shut and says repeatedly, "I'm not dying today." He tells officers that the other man is with them and urges them to release him and let him get in the car. The car advances and gets stuck in traffic as officers run up to both sides, shouting orders. An officer uses a stun gun on Pilgrim as she's trying to get out, and officers pull her from the car.

Another officer yells at Young to put the car in park and open the window. An officer repeatedly hits the driver's side window with a baton, and another officer finally manages to break it. As the glass shatters, an officer uses a stun gun on Young, and officers pull him from the car as officers shout, "Get your hand out of your pockets," and, "He got a gun. He got a gun. He got a gun." Once he's out and on the ground, officers zip tie his hands behind his back and lead him away.

Police reports do not list a gun as having been recovered. Throughout the incident, Pilgrim and Young can be heard screaming and asking officers what is going on.

The mayor said she delayed a news conference by several hours Sunday to review all the body-camera footage because she and Shields wanted to be certain about what happened. "I really wanted to believe that the body-worn camera footage would provide some larger view that could better rationalize why we got to this space," Shields said.

"And having spent most of the afternoon with the mayor, reviewing the footage exhaustively, I knew that I had only one option, and that is to terminate the employees." The mayor said she had spoken with leaders at Spelman and Morehouse, and with representatives for the students, but hadn't reached them directly. The chief offered an apology and said she knows the officers' behavior was unacceptable and caused further fear.

"Sometimes the best thing, the only thing you can do as a police chief is come in and clean up the mess that's before you," Shields said. "When wrong is wrong, we have to, as law enforcement, start dealing with it in the same manner that we would deal with it with non-law enforcement," Shields said.

"For some reason, we've fallen into a gray area where there's a separate set of rules for law enforcement, and if we want to get out of this space that we're in now we have to change how we manage internally," Shields said she experienced a broad range of emotions as just a few hours before she saw the video, another of her officers was seriously injured. A preliminary investigation indicates the officer was standing in an intersection to direct traffic away from protesters when a person on an ATV approached at a high rate of speed and hit him.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodian leader denies China's navy granted basing rights

Cambodias leader declared Monday that China has not been given exclusive rights to use a naval base on the countrys southern coast and that warships from all nations, including the United States, are welcome to dock there. Prime Minister Hu...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees accusing Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg of inadequately policing U.S. President Donald Trumps posts took to Twitter to praise the rival social media platform for acting and rebuke their own employer. Some took part in a ...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020