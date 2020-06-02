Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation, that it was a homicide

Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation, that it was a homicideReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 01:15 IST
Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week triggered nationwide protests, said on Monday that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia" and that his death was a homicide.
Dr. Michael Baden, one of the doctors who performed the autopsy as the behest of Floyd's family, said during a news conference in Minneapolis that Floyd had no underlying medical conditions that contributed to his death. Baden said Floyd's death was caused pressure on both the man's neck and by the knees of two officers on his back.
