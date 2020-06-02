Special flight with 185 Indians departs from Kuwait
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Kuwait with 175 stranded Indians and 10 infants for Kochi in Kerala.ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:13 IST
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Kuwait with 175 stranded Indians and 10 infants for Kochi in Kerala. "#VandeBharatMission Flight for Kochi left today at 1200 hours with 175 passengers and 10 infants. Happy journey. Thanks, Indian and Kuwaiti authorities," Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.
The Vande Bharat Mission has evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens so far, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. India has launched the largest evacuation exercise Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- Indians
- Kochi
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Kerala
- Indian
- Ministry of External Affairs
ALSO READ
US to deport 161 Indians this week
Stranded in Sri Lanka for 2 months, over 2400 Indians waiting for update on evacuation flight
Coronavirus: Stranded Indians in US ask India to operate more evacuation flights
Vande Bharat special flight carrying 169 Indians arrive in Kolkata
Stranded in Sri Lanka for 2 months, over 2400 Indians waiting for update on evacuation flight