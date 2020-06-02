Left Menu
Special flight with 185 Indians departs from Kuwait

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Kuwait with 175 stranded Indians and 10 infants for Kochi in Kerala.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:13 IST
The Vande Bharat exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.. Image Credit: ANI

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed from Kuwait with 175 stranded Indians and 10 infants for Kochi in Kerala. "#VandeBharatMission Flight for Kochi left today at 1200 hours with 175 passengers and 10 infants. Happy journey. Thanks, Indian and Kuwaiti authorities," Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.

The Vande Bharat Mission has evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens so far, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. India has launched the largest evacuation exercise Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

