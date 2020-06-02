Pakistan's COVID-19 cases count crosses 76,000

A total of 76,106 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan with 27,110 people having recovered from the infection and 1,599 deaths due to the disease. Sindh has reported a total of 31,086 cases, Punjab 26,240, Gilgit-Baltistan 738, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,485 and Balochistan 4,393, according to Dawn.

The report said Islamabad has reported a total of 2,893 cases The number of female patients of coronavirus has increased after relaxations were given in lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The percentage of women patients has gone up to 28.5 percent in the past 10 days, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying. The leader said that though the schools have been closed since February, as many as 1,148 children have tested coronavirus positive so far.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has issued a notification extending its "smart lockdown" till June 16, Radio Pakistan reported. However, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been reported as saying that a poor country like Pakistan cannot afford to have a prolonged lockdown.

"Experts were of the opinion we extend the lockdown. [But] you can only distribute ration for two to three months," she said, adding that people should instead take precautionary measures to avoid getting infected from the virus. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surged to 62,89,259 while the global death toll stands at 3,75,994.