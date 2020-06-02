Suicide bomber injures at least three in Kabul mosque compound

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a large mosque compound near a high-security diplomatic district in Kabul on Tuesday, government officials said, adding that at least three people were injured in the blast.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which took place near homes and offices belonging to dozens of international organisations and embassies. The bomber blew himself up in the part of the compound where worshippers wash before entering the main complex to pray, interior ministry and police officials said as they rushed teams to the spot.

Last week, Islamic State fighters blew up a private bus carrying employees of a private news company in Kabul. One journalist and a technician were killed and six people were injured.