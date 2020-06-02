Copenhagen Flames add HECTOz to roster

Hector "HECTOz" Jensen officially is a member of Copenhagen Flames upon completion of a transfer from Wygers, the Danish organization announced Tuesday. HECTOz is the latest addition of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team for Copenhagen Flames, who transferred AWPer Asger "Farlig" Jensen to GODSENT to replace Mikail "Maikelele" Bill on May 22.

HECTOz, 22, previously played with AGF Esport from June 2019 to April before spending nearly two months with Wygers. HECTOz is expected to make his debut with Copenhagen Flames on Thursday in Home Sweep Home Cup 7.

Copenhagen Flames' current roster consists of Rasmus "HooXi" Nielsen, Magnus "Nodios" Olsen, Ismail "refrezh" Ali, Jonas "Queenix" Dideriksen, HECTOz and Morten "zEVES" Vollan (coach).