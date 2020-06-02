Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:40 IST
Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

International donors raised $1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday but the amount fell short of the United Nations' target of $2.4 billion needed to save the world's biggest aid operation from severe cutbacks. The conflict between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group has left 80% of Yemen's population reliant on aid. The country now faces the spread of the novel coronavirus among acutely malnourished people.

Saudi Arabia, leader of the coalition fighting the Houthis since 2015 in a stalemated war, hosted a virtual U.N. conference to help counter funding shortages for aid operations in Yemen. In total, donors pledged $1.35 billion to help aid agencies, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock told the conference.

Saudi Arabia has already pledged $500 million, including $25 million to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed al-Jabir told Reuters. Saudi has faced criticism from international rights groups for its conduct in the war, particularly a campaign of airstrikes that has led to many civilian deaths and destroyed infrastructure.

Britain - which sells weapons to coalition members - and Germany announced respectively $201 million and $140 million. They called on the warring parties to immediately end the conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people, mostly civilians. The United States, which also backs the coalition, said last month it would extend $225 million in emergency aid for food.

Lowcock, asked about Saudi Arabia co-hosting the event, said Riyadh was a large donor and the United Nations would continue to call out warring parties on actions "they should not be doing". "Saudi Arabia keeps trying to whitewash its coalition's role in the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, but cohosting the funding event won't fool anyone," Afrah Nasser, Yemen researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Lise Grande, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told Reuters before the conference the operation would face "catastrophic cutbacks" if the donations fell short of $1.6 billion. "We won't be able to provide the food people need to survive, or the health care they need or the water or sanitation or the nutrition support which helps to keep 2 million malnourished children from dying," she said.

Some $180 million of required funding is needed to combat coronavirus in a country with shattered health systems and inadequate testing capabilities. Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene a few months later.

Donors had cut funding to Houthi-held areas over concerns the group is hindering aid delivery, a charge it denies.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...

Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone

Activision announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile have been delayed to unspecified dates. The company announced its decision on social media, noting that now is not the time for the launches in the...

California court hears appeal of $289 mln verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AGs glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a 289 million judgment against the company.The Augus...

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

International donors raised 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday but the amount fell short of the United Nations target of 2.4 billion needed to save the worlds biggest aid operation from severe cutbacks. The conflict betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020