Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE- Mexico probes Libre Abordo's oil-for-food pact with Venezuela

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:48 IST
EXCLUSIVE- Mexico probes Libre Abordo's oil-for-food pact with Venezuela
Image Credit: Freepik

The Mexican government's financial crime department is investigating Libre Abordo, a Mexico-based firm that received millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude under an oil-for-food pact, in a probe coordinated with U.S. agencies, the department's chief, Santiago Nieto, told Reuters.

The Mexican Financial Intelligence Unit is also separately investigating several other companies, which Nieto declined to name, accused of speculating with food shipments to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, he said. That probe is being assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Treasury's Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), Nieto said. Libre Abordo and an affiliated Mexican company, Schlager Business Group, are among firms that have been under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Treasury and State departments for possible violations of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, four sources familiar with the probe told Reuters last month.

"We have an open investigation (into Libre Abordo). It has not been completed so I cannot give more information," Nieto, whose unit reports to Mexico's finance ministry, told Reuters in an interview last week at his Mexico City office. The two companies have repeatedly denied any violations, saying their oil-for-food agreement with Venezuela, which was suspended by Maduro in May, was permitted under humanitarian waivers and the contract was with a government entity not included in the U.S. list of sanctioned entities.

Libre Abordo announced on Sunday it was bankrupt and said Venezuela had terminated its oil-for-food agreement under pressure from the United States. On Monday, Nieto told Reuters the investigation would continue.

Libre Abordo told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday that it was unaware of any investigations in Mexico into its operations, but any such probe would "surely confirm the legality and transparency" of its activities. WATER TRUCKS

The companies provided Venezuela with hundreds of water trucks in exchange for about 30 million barrels of Venezuelan crude and fuel through May, according to Venezuelan state-run oil firm PDVSA's internal documents and information provided by the firms. The deal threw a lifeline to Maduro, whose administration is struggling to pay for imports of everything from food to medicine amid an economic crisis.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's government and PDVSA in a bid to oust Maduro. U.S. authorities said in April they were investigating whether Mexican companies had violated those sanctions. PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

CLAP BOXES Nieto's unit is separately investigating a group of 25 people and companies from Mexico and Venezuela accused of speculating with food shipments under a program administered by Maduro's government, known as CLAP, Nieto said.

The program - intended to tackle scarcity and hyperinflation - distributes subsidized food, most of it imported, to registered citizens across Venezuela. Nieto's unit has submitted three cases related to the probe to Mexico's Attorney General's office, while freezing the bank accounts of 19 companies allegedly linked to "laundering of Venezuelan money in Mexico," he said.

He declined to name any of the individuals or companies involved. Elliott Abrams, U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, told Reuters on Friday "there has been vast corruption involved in the (Maduro) regime's purchase of food in Mexico." He cited U.S. sanctions imposed in 2019 on several people, including members of Maduro's family, for alleged fraud in the CLAP program.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Maduro's government has repeatedly denied accusations of corruption, overpricing and poor quality of produce in the CLAP program. An investigation into the CLAP shipments was launched in 2018 by former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration, which closed the case after imposing fines on the companies involved.

The reopened probe is being coordinated with the DEA and OFAC, which oversees the implementation of U.S. sanctions, Santiago Nieto said. He said the scheme began with the creation of a company in Hong Kong - which he declined to name - owned by the Venezuelan government. This company then opened subsidiaries in Mexico, which bought poor-quality products to be sold at higher prices to the OPEC-member country.

"From our point of view, there was corruption at the attorney general's office during the previous administration," said Nieto, a 47-year old lawyer, explaining why the probe had been reopened. He did not provide further details. Reuters was unable to reach former officials at the attorney general's office for comment.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018, has made fighting corruption one of his administration's priorities. His predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, has rejected accusations of wrongdoing during his time in office.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Center for Democracy and Technology files lawsuit against Trump's executive order on social media

The Washington-based Center for Democracy and Technology filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trumps executive order on social media, arguing it violates the First Amendment.The consumer advocacy group backed by large Am...

After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no warning label on Trump posts

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Tuesday that he stood by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, refusing to give ground a day after staff members staged a rare public protest. A group...

U.S. senator wants defense bill to ban use of military against peaceful protests

A Democratic U.S. senator said on Tuesday he would try to make it illegal for President Donald Trump to use the military against protesters, after days of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died as a white poli...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on signs of economic rebound

Wall Street posted gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. Tech shares, along with cyclical stocks li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020