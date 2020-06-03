Left Menu
Rwanda genocide suspect's health no obstacle to transfer to U.N.tribunal-French court

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:11 IST
A French court said on Wednesday that the health condition of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was "not incompatible" with his transfer to a United Nations tribunal. The court made the comments after ordering Kabuga's transfer.

Kabuga, 84, has been indicted by U.N. prosecutors for genocide and incitement to commit genocide. He is accused of financing and arming ethnic Hutu militias that massacred 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 1994.

