Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC says it supports China's security law for Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:20 IST
HSBC says it supports China's security law for Hong Kong

HSBC's top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, an online bank post said on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender. Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Wong signed the petition and HSBC itself "respects and supports all laws that stabilize Hong Kong's social order", the bank said in the social media post.

HSBC has not weighed in on the political situation in the former British colony in recent months, but has face increasing calls in Chinese state media to make its position clear. A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment beyond the contents of the post.

Wong hoped the legislation could bring long-term stability and prosperity to Hong Kong, he told China’s official Xinhua news agency in an interview published on Wednesday. HSBC was briefly caught up Hong Kong’s earlier anti-government protests, with some of its branches vandalised and the famous bronze lion statues outside its headquarters defaced during a protest march on Jan. 1.

Some protesters accused HSBC of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support protesters, accusations the bank denied. Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying last week criticised HSBC for not supporting Beijing over London in the spat.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms, such as an independent legal system and right to protest, not enjoyed on the mainland. The city was rocked by months of sometimes violent pro-democracy, anti-China unrest last year by protesters fearing an erosion of those freedoms by Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

China denies the accusation and accuses the West of stirring up trouble. The bank's statement came as tensions rise between London and Beijing after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposed the national security law.

Britain has called the law "authoritarian" and said it is in breach of the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, and also that it conflicts with Article 23 of Hong Kong's Basic Law, or mini-constitution. Jardines Group, one of Hong Kong's original foreign trading houses, published a full-page statement in the pro-Beijing newspaper, Ta Kung Pao, saying it was important to enact a legal framework to safeguard the city's national security.

"It can ensure that Hong Kong continues to absorb investment, increase job opportunities and guarantee people's livelihood," Jardines said in the statement. The group's flagship company, Jardine Matheson Holdings , is listed in Singapore.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB and Eesti Energia sign €70M loan to support fibre access network in Estonia

Eesti Energia has signed a new 70 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank EIB to support financing the roll-out of a passive fibre access network in Estonia. The maximum tenor of the debt facility is 14 years, with an avail...

HC seeks reply to petition about inmate's death at Morshi jail

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has sought a reply from the officials to a petition about the functioning of Morshi open jail in Amravati district of Maharashtra where an inmate died recently. A division bench of Justices S B Shuk...

South Korea allows use of remdesivir drug to treat COVID-19 patients

South Koreas Food and Drug Safety Ministry has allowed the use of Gilead Sciences antiviral drug remdesivir in treatment of COVID-19 patients. The ministrys fast-track import approval on Wednesday came after health authorities concluded th...

Gas flow from OIL well on, more people evacuated in Assam

PSU major Oil India on Wednesday said gas is uncontrollably flowing even after seven days of a well blowout at Baghjan in Tinsukia district and it has spread to a larger area, forcing the company and authorities to evacuate more people to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020