OPEC+ technical, ministerial committee meetings set for mid-June - sources

OPEC+ plans to hold its Joint Technical Committee and Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meetings around mid-June, two sources from the group of producers told Reuters on Wednesday.

After the secondary source, oil production numbers are out, the JTC meeting will be held and then a day after that the JMMC meeting, one of the sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are still debating when to hold their virtual ministerial meeting.