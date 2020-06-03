Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ technical, ministerial committee meetings set for mid-June - sources

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:21 IST
OPEC+ technical, ministerial committee meetings set for mid-June - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC+ plans to hold its Joint Technical Committee and Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meetings around mid-June, two sources from the group of producers told Reuters on Wednesday.

After the secondary source, oil production numbers are out, the JTC meeting will be held and then a day after that the JMMC meeting, one of the sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are still debating when to hold their virtual ministerial meeting.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Would be 24% increase in expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf boundaries by 2021: NCPOR

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR predicts that there would be a 24 increase in the expansion of Ameri Ice Shelf AIS boundaries by 2021 and another 24 expansion by 2026 from its 2016 positions. The prediction made by NC...

'No justice, no peace': Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white...

'Here in New York we actually read the bible', says Cuomo in jab at Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trumps controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bib...

Esper breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests

Breaking with President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he opposes using military forces for law enforcement in containing current street protests. Esper said the Insurrection Act, which would allow Trump t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020