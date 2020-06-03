Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil enlists rappers for national campaign against child labor

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:48 IST
Brazil enlists rappers for national campaign against child labor
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Brazilian labor authorities will use rap to raise awareness on child labor as part of a national campaign launched on Wednesday to address officials' fears that the coronavirus will push more youngsters into exploitative work.

A song written by famous Brazilian rappers Emicida and Drik Barbosa spearheads the campaign, with a weekly podcast and 12 social media videos about child slavery also set for release. The campaign, with the slogan "Covid-19: now more than ever, protect children and adolescents from child labor", aims to curb child labor in Brazil.

"The pandemic ... pushes a series of families to the margins of society. Under pressure, these families have to put children in an inhumane situation," Emicida said in a statement. "Our social chasms ... are deadly."

About 2.4 million children work in Brazil, according to government figures from 2016. Last year a government hotline for human rights violations received about 86,000 reports relating to child abuse - more than half of the total calls received. Of those 4,245 related to child labor.

The campaign was commissioned in partnership between state bodies including Brazil's Labor Prosecutor's Office and the United Nation's International Labour Organization. Brazilian labor authorities have been known to resort to popular culture to raise awareness about labor violations. In recent years, they have financed documentaries, feature films and even cartoons on slavery, child labor and human trafficking.

The song, "Sementes" or Seeds, was expected to be released this week but was delayed by the rappers to show solidarity with protesters in the United States and Brazil taking to the streets to denounce racism and police brutality against black people. Emicida, who is a black, frequently references to police brutality and racism in his songs.

"The social gaps that we have produced since before the pandemic are proving to be much more deadly than the pandemic itself," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...

People lack transport options, govt not to take steps if employees are late: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no action will be taken against state government employees if they reach late to their workplaces, since office-goers are facing a difficult time in commuting because of inadequat...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could surpass 30,000 - deputy health minister

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic may reach 30,000, a senior health official said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday, while suggesting fatalities could be even higher if social distancing measures were relaxed to...

Assam can be gateway to south-east Asian markets: Official

Assam with its strategic location can serve as the gateway to the south-east Asian markets and has emerged as a preferred investment destination, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Wednesday. The state is at the centre of the sout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020