Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown calls on LGBT+ community to out racism

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:59 IST
'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown calls on LGBT+ community to out racism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With protests over racial injustice continuing to roil the United States, "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown has called on LGBT+ people to recognize the racism and transphobia in the community, and remember the radical roots of the gay rights movement.

Brown, the culture expert on Netflix's reality makeover show which begins its fifth season on Friday, said white gay men in particular need to recognize how they have benefited from racial injustice. "There's a lot of racism that exists in the LGBT community," Brown, 39, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The things I've seen outside (in society) I've only seen perpetuated in the LGBT community. Yeah, you might have had a struggle because you're gay, but white privilege still exists." Brown is the only black cast member on the show which sees the Fab Five transform the lives of a different "hero" each episode, through everything from haircuts to home renovation.

Brown's tearful one-on-one conversations are often the emotional heart of the show. As proof of the racism still inherent in the gay community, Brown pointed to the negative reaction from gay men on social media to moves from dating apps including Grindr this week to remove ethnicity filters in a bid to tackle racism.

"White gay men were like 'this is wrong, I should have the right to be like I don't want blacks, I don't want Asians,'" Brown said. "If you inherently don't understand why that is wrong, as a gay person ... then you need to check yourself." The killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last week has drawn renewed focus to racism and police brutality in the United States, with protests arising in cities across the country over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

But for Brown, the scenes playing out across the United States in recent weeks are nothing new. "Growing up as a black man in America with immigrant parents raising two black sons, this is a constant conversation that I've been having," he said.

"These are constant things that I've seen with my friends and family members being harassed by police, being brutalized by police." With June marking the start of the annual Pride month, when many gay and trans people commemorate riots against police brutality in 1969 in New York City, Brown called on the LGBT+ community to recall the protest-driven roots of the celebration.

"Protests are always part of Pride. It's just they get overshadowed by boys and girls with rainbows painted on their faces," he said. "What should be shifting is that the LGBT community should be highlighting ... the fact that this is where our history lies: in protesting."

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama steps out as US confronts confluence of crises

Former US president Barack Obama is taking on an increasingly public role as the nation confronts a confluence of historic crises that has exposed deep racial and socioeconomic inequalities in America and reshaped the November election. In ...

Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations ar...

Dutch to cull mink at farms hit by coronavirus outbreak

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered mink culled at nine farms where animals have been infected with the coronavirus, fearing they could form a reservoir of disease infecting humans after the countrys current outbreak has passed. Clear...

Republicans blast FBI Russia probe as Rosenstein defends Mueller

Republican allies of President Donald Trump attacked the FBIs probe of his 2016 presidential campaign on Wednesday, but failed to get a key witness to agree that former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muellers Russia investigation was unfounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020