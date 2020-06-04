Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine newspaper publishes massive obituary of femicide victims

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-06-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 02:12 IST
Argentine newspaper publishes massive obituary of femicide victims
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Argentina's largest newspaper on Wednesday published an obituary filling several pages with the names of more than 300 women and girls killed because of their gender, calling attention to the growing crime of femicide.

The Clarin newspaper printed the list to mark the five-year anniversary of the South American country's first "Not One Less" march held in protest of the rising femicide rate. Argentina has recently seen a surge in femicides, with the number of women killed reaching a 10-year high under coronavirus lockdown last month, according to a leading rights group.

"Behind the statistics of femicides are the stories of women and girls who are murdered daily because of their gender in Argentina," the paper wrote in an editorial. The list features more than 300 names, including transgender women, who were victims of femicide in the last year.

Accompanying each name was a description of the crime, such as "she was beaten to death by her partner." "It's a way of making (the issue) visible ... by giving entity to these femicides that aren't just a number," said Ada Rico, president of local feminist group La Casa del Encuentro, which compiled the list of killings published by Clarin.

"They are women who were killed who had a history, who had sons, who had daughters," Rico told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The obituaries were published in conjunction with the Spotlight Initiative, a joint project of the United Nations and the European Union to combat violence against women. It published a similar obituary in Uruguay in 2018.

"Seeing all the names of the victims of femicides ... and transfemicides together affects you, it hurts," the United Nations wrote on Twitter. "It forces us to reflect. These obituaries should not have been written." Latin America is home to 14 of the 25 countries with the highest rates of femicide in the world, with the region seeing some 12 femicides a day, according to the U.N.

The crime has worsened since the outbreak of the coronavirus, data shows. At least 49 women were killed between March 20 and May 14 in Argentina this year, according to La Casa del Encuentro.

That's an increase of nearly a third compared with the same period in 2018 and up from 40 killings last year.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil court orders meatpacker JBS to rehire indigenous workers

Meatpacker JBS SA has been ordered by a judge to rehire indigenous workers fired from a slaughterhouse in the state of Santa Catarina last month, according to an injunction seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The dismissals were discriminatory, L...

WRAPUP 7-All four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd death

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against all four Minneapolis police officers in the death of an unarmed black man who was pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest, sparking nine days of nationwide protests. De...

ECB prepares more aid for virus-stricken euro zone

The European Central Bank is certain to give the ailing euro zone economy another shot in the arm and the only question is the timing, with arguments split between a move on Thursday and holding out until July.As a coronavirus-induced reces...

IMCT arrives in Odisha to assess damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

A five-member inter-ministerial central team IMCT which will assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan in the state, reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. We are here to assess the damage caused due to cyclone and we will be here for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020