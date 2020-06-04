Left Menu
Development News Edition

N. Korea threatens to halt military agreement over leaflets

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 05:28 IST
N. Korea threatens to halt military agreement over leaflets

North Korea has threatened to end an inter-Korean military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce tensions if the South fails to prevent activists from flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also said Thursday the North could permanently shut a liaison office with the South and an inter-Korean factory park in the border town of Kaesong, which have been major symbols of reconciliation between the rivals.

Continuing protests they did for years, North Korean defectors and other activists in recent weeks have used balloons to fly leaflets criticizing the North's authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un over his nuclear ambitions and dismal human rights record across the border. In her statement released through state media, Kim Yo Jong called those defectors “human scum” and “mongrel dogs” who betrayed their homeland and said that it was “time to bring their owners to account,” referring to the government in Seoul.

“(South Korean) authorities will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on while making sort of excuses,” she said. “If they fail to take corresponding steps for the senseless act against the fellow countrymen, they had better get themselves ready for possibility of the complete withdrawal of the already desolate Kaesong Industrial Park following the stop to tour of (Diamond Mountain), or shutdown of the (North-South) joint liaison office whose existence only adds to trouble, or the scrapping of the (North-South) agreement in military field which is hardly of any value.” South Korea's government didn't immediately react to the statement.

North Korea considers the leaflets an attack on its government and has long demanded that South Korea ban activists from sending them. South Korea refuses, saying the activists are exercising freedom of speech. In 2014, soldiers exchanged machine gun and rifle fire after South Korean activists released anti-North Korean propaganda balloons across the Demilitarized Zone, but no casualties were reported.

The liberal government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has touted the military agreement, reached during his third summit with Kim Jong Un in September 2018, as a major step in the peace process between the rivals. The Koreas had agreed to jointly search for human remains from the 1950-53 Korean War while also taking steps to reduce conventional military threats, such as establishing buffer zones on land and at sea and no-fly zones above their border. The Koreas also removed some front-line guard posts and conducted a joint survey of a waterway near their western border under plans to allow civilian vessels from both countries to pass freely.

However, the North has been less enthusiastic about upholding inter-Korean agreements amid the stalemate in larger nuclear talks with the Trump administration. Kim entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure and has continued to advance his missile capabilities with tests. Kim and Moon during their peace talks in 2018 also agreed to open a liaison office in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, where the Koreas had also operated a factory park that Seoul's previous conservative government shut down in 2016 following a North Korean nuclear test.

The liaison office has been closed since January after the Koreas agreed to temporarily shut down until the coronavirus outbreak is controlled. ANB ANB.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Snapchat removes Trump account from curated promotional section

Snap Inc said it would no longer promote U.S. President Donald Trumps account in Snapchats Discover section, saying his incendiary comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content. We wi...

EG produce comeback win in BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas

Evil Geniuses pulled off a huge comeback to beat Cloud9 on Wednesday and become the only team to win each of its first two matches in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdowns Americas event. EG 2-0-0 trailed 12-2 on Dust II before rallying past C...

After long silence, Mattis denounces Trump and military response to crisis

After long refusing to explicitly criticize a sitting president, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of trying to divide America and roundly denounced a militarization of the U.S. response to civi...

Thailand's 1 million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check peoples temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.I consider ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020