China to allow more foreign carriers to operate flights into country -The Paper

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 07:29 IST
China's civil agitation regulator will let foreign airlines currently not allowed to operate international routes to China to start once-a-week routes into a designated city from June 8, news website The Paper reported on Thursday.

The Paper, backed by the Shanghai city government, cited an order from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) that said qualifying airlines can choose the destination to which they wish to fly.

