Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nations must 'uphold human dignity' as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees: UN Chief

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 04-06-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 09:14 IST
Nations must 'uphold human dignity' as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees: UN Chief

Refugees, internally displaced persons and migrants are among the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, calling on nations to “uphold human dignity” and respect human rights as travel restrictions and border controls are implemented by governments to control the spread of the virus. During his new policy brief "COVID-19 and People on the Move", Secretary General Guterres said COVID-19 continues to devastate lives and livelihoods around the globe — hitting the most vulnerable the hardest. "This is particularly true for millions of people on the move — such as refugees and internally displaced persons who are forced to flee their homes from violence or disaster, or migrants in precarious situations,” he said.

Guterres said the migrants and those displaced face three crises rolled into one - health, socioeconomic and protection crisis. He, however, noted that the COVID-19 crisis is an “opportunity to re-imagine human mobility.” He stressed that the international community “must uphold human dignity in the face of the pandemic and learn from the handful of countries that have shown how to implement travel restrictions and border controls while fully respecting human rights and international refugee protection principles.” The UN Chief said COVID-19 is at first a health crisis and people on the move can be exposed to the virus in crowded conditions where health care, water and sanitation are often hard to find, and physical distancing is “an impossible luxury”. People on the move also face the socioeconomic crisis, especially those working in the informal economy without access to social protection.

He noted that the loss of income from COVID-19 is likely to lead to a colossal USD 109 billion drop in remittances, the equivalent of nearly three quarters of all official development assistance (ODA) that is no longer being sent back home to the 800 million people who depend on it. Further, people on the move face a protection crisis as more than 150 countries have imposed border restrictions to contain the spread of the virus and at least 99 countries make no exception for people seeking asylum from persecution.

“At the same time, fear of COVID-19 has led to skyrocketing xenophobia, racism and stigmatisation. And the already precarious situation of women and girls is ever more dire, as they face higher risks of exposure to gender-based violence, abuse and exploitation,” he said. Even as refugees and migrants face all these challenges, they are contributing heroically on the front lines in essential work, Guterres said, adding that about 1 in 8 of all nurses globally is practicing in a country different from where they were born.

Guterres said four core understandings must guide the way as human mobility is re-imagined in the wake of the crisis, adding that exclusion is costly and inclusion pays. “An inclusive public health and socioeconomic response will help suppress the virus, restart our economies and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the UN chief said. The UN Chief asserted that no one is safe until everyone is safe and stressed the need for diagnostics, treatment and vaccines to be made accessible to all.

“People on the move are part of the solution. Let us remove unwarranted barriers, explore models to regularise pathways for migrants and reduce transaction costs for remittances,” he said. “We all have a vested interest to ensure that the responsibility of protecting the world's refugees is equitably shared and that human mobility remains safe, inclusive, and respects international human rights and refugee law,” Guterres said.

He emphasised that no country can fight the pandemic or manage migration alone but together, the international community can contain the spread of the virus, buffer its impact on the most vulnerable and recover better for the benefit of all..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil ...

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFAs executive committee wil...

Frankfurt beats struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the hosts hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Fi...

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiners report. A report in The New York Times NYT cited the full autopsy released by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020