Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN office denounces human rights violations in Philippines

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:42 IST
UN office denounces human rights violations in Philippines
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.N. human rights office called on the Philippine government in a new report Thursday to end all violence targeting suspected drug offenders and to disband private and state-backed paramilitary groups. The U.N. rights office chronicled long-standing concerns about state-backed and vigilante violence in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has particularly drawn domestic and international condemnation for a deadly crackdown on drug offenders and users.

"A heavy-handed focus on countering national security threats and illegal drugs has resulted in serious human rights violations in the Philippines, including killings and arbitrary detentions, as well as the vilification of dissent," a summary of the report said. It said many of the human rights concerns "have become more acute in recent years." The report, requested by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, is based on nearly 900 submissions as well as government input, court and police records, and interviews with victims and witnesses.

It noted that official figures have documented more than 8,663 people have been killed since the government's campaign against illegal drugs began four years ago, "with some estimates putting the real toll at more than triple that number." The Philippine National Police placed the death toll of what officials call the "drug war" at more than 5,600. The report also noted killings of and threats against human rights defenders in a country known for a vibrant civil society and pointed to prosecutions of journalists.

"Unfortunately, the report has documented deep-seated impunity for serious human rights violations, and victims have been deprived of justice for the killings of their loved ones," said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. "People who use or sell drugs do not lose their human rights," she said.

There was no immediate comment from Duterte or the police. But they have stated in the past that there is no state policy condoning extrajudicial killings in the crackdown. The tough-talking president, however, has repeatedly threatened drug traffickers with death and produced a list of suspects, including local politicians, some of whom were later killed in still-unsolved attacks. Duterte has also threatened independent investigators looking into the killings and barred them from entering the Philippines.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi....

Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew havent set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He ...

Seoul vows to stop border protests after Pyongyang's threat

South Korea said Thursday it planned to push new laws to ban activists from flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border after North Korea threatened to end an inter-Korean military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce tensions if Seoul fa...

Glad to be joining the first India-Australia virtual summit: PM Modi

India-Australia ties have always been close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his first-ever virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday. Glad to be joining the first India-Australia Virtual Summit wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020