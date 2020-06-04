INS Jalashwa reaches Male, to embark for Tuticorin with 700 Indians tomorrow
INS Jalashwa arrived in Male on Thursday after completing the disembarkation of Indian citizens evacuated from Sri Lanka under the Operation Samudra Setu, the Indian Navy said.ANI | Male | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:15 IST
INS Jalashwa arrived in Male on Thursday after completing the disembarkation of Indian citizens evacuated from Sri Lanka under the Operation Samudra Setu, the Indian Navy said. The ship is scheduled to embark on Friday from Male, with 700 Indian citizens, for Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.
The rescue mission is a part of Operation Samudra Setu under the Vande Bharat Mission that so far facilitated the evacuation of 1,286 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16. Under the second phase of the naval repatriation mission, INS Jalashwa with the base at Visakhapatnam would voyage for evacuation in Bandar Abbas (Iran) after Male. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy on high alert for relief efforts in wake of Cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus: Sri Lanka players looking to start training from June 1
COVID-19: Indians stranded in Sri Lanka to sail back home on June 1
Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur
Tamil Nadu reports 743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths