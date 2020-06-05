Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis star Gauff demands change amid protests over Floyd death

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:23 IST
Tennis star Gauff demands change amid protests over Floyd death
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

American teenage tennis prodigy Coco Gauff appeared at a protest in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, calling for racial and social justice after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the U.S. "I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change?" said Gauff, days after posting a video on social media in which she pledged to use her voice to fight against racism.

Martin was an unarmed black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman 200 miles away in Sanford, Florida, in 2012 helped spark the "Black Lives Matter" movement. "It breaks my heart because I'm fighting for the future for my brothers," said Gauff. "I'm fighting for the future for my future kids, I'm fighting for the future for my future grandchildren."

Floyd's death on May 25 has sparked a week of sometimes violent protests and civil unrest in cities across the U.S. Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer who appeared in a cell phone video kneeling on Floyd's neck, has been charged with murder.

Gauff, who rocketed to fame after a stunning upset victory over her idol Venus Williams at last year's Wimbledon, spoke at the rally after her grandmother Yvonne Odom, who was the first black student at her high school https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/01/24/coco-gauff-grandmother in 1961, addressed the crowd. "It's sad that I'm here protesting the same thing that she did 50-plus years ago," said Gauff.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

5-hr duration for online open book exam for differently abled students: DU

Delhi University on Thursday said the total duration of the online open book examination exam for the differently abled students will be five hours. The varsity has decided to go for open book exams OBE in view of the situation due to coron...

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

Sherlock Season 5 is unquestionably a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. The previous season achieved highly positive responses and success related to it paved the way for the m...

Republican-led U.S. Senate confirms divisive Trump broadcasting nominee Pack

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trumps nominee to lead government broadcasting on Thursday, confirming conservative filmmaker Michael Pack despite an investigation into whether he misused funds from a nonprofit organizati...

WRAPUP 5-Mourners remember George Floyd at service

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020