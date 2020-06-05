ADVISORY-Esports coverage

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...
Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....
Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...
The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...
Delhi University on Thursday said the total duration of the online open book examination exam for the differently abled students will be five hours. The varsity has decided to go for open book exams OBE in view of the situation due to coron...
Sherlock Season 5 is unquestionably a much-awaited television series and fans are ardently looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. The previous season achieved highly positive responses and success related to it paved the way for the m...
The U.S. Senate narrowly approved President Donald Trumps nominee to lead government broadcasting on Thursday, confirming conservative filmmaker Michael Pack despite an investigation into whether he misused funds from a nonprofit organizati...
Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice...