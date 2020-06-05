Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Government unveils 'The Green Imperative' program to create 5 million jobs

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:43 IST
Nigeria: Government unveils 'The Green Imperative' program to create 5 million jobs
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NigeriaGov)

The Government of Nigeria has unveiled Thursday, 'The Green Imperative', a 10-year agricultural program worth 1.2 billion dollars and targeted at creating five million jobs and injecting 10 billion dollars into the economy, according to a news report by This Day.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and his counterpart at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, yesterday gave details about the scheme in a joint statement, they issued at a press conference in Abuja.

According to the ministers, the project is a Nigeria-Brazil bilateral agriculture development that will be implemented for over a period of five to 10 years.

According to the Ministers, the funding will come from the Development Bank of Brazil (BNDES) and Deutsche Bank, with insurance provided by Brazilian Guarantees and Fund Managements Agency (ABGF) and the Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Export Credit (ICIEC) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and coordinated by Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

The Ministers said."The Buhari administration is set to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria through a program called 'The Green Imperative, a Nigeria-Brazil Bilateral Agriculture Development Programme. It is the outcome of Nigeria's decision, dating back to June 6, 2016, to enroll in Brazil's Government-to-Government More Food International Programme (MFIP).

"Following that decision, and between June 2016 and December 2019, several high level ministerial and technical visits and exchanges have occurred between the two countries. During one of such visits, the Bilateral Protocol of Intention with the government of Brazil was signed in March 2017," they added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard commits US$40M to Africa CDC’s Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Mastercard Foundation are partnering to respond to COVID-19. Through its COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program, Mastercard Foundation is committing US40 million to Africa CDCs Partne...

COVID-19: Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for safe ENT practice

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for safe ENT Ear, Nose, Throat medical practice to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infection among ENT doctors, nursing staff, support staff, patients and their attendant...

Erdogan nixes weekend lockdown over public backlash, cases rise

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he decided to cancel a weekend lockdown announced late on Thursday after a public backlash, but he warned of a rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases. On Thursday, Turkeys interior mini...

Research is at the Core for the New UG Courses Launched by BML Munjal University

Announces new batches for School of Management, School of Economics Commerce, School of Engineering and Technology Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoir Introduces B.A. Hons. Economics and B.Com Hons, in line with its vision to be a world-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020