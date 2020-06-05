Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore's 'most prolific' upskirter jailed after filming hundreds of women

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:28 IST
Singapore's 'most prolific' upskirter jailed after filming hundreds of women

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Singaporean man identified as the country's "most prolific" upskirter has been jailed after secretly filming hundreds of women, triggering calls for more action to promote gender equality in the low-crime nation.

The unnamed man, 35, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking nearly 1,400 illicit videos of women and children between 2003 and 2016 using his mobile phone, spy watches and spy pens. The case comes as women's rights groups warned that digital sexual violence in tech-savvy Singapore, which has very low crime rates, has soared in recent years, with women disproportionately affected.

"He was remorseful for what he has done," his lawyer T.M. Sinnadurai told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone on Friday. "He has taken the decision to serve his sentence," he said, adding that the man was not planning an appeal.

The man, who cannot legally be named to protect the identities of his victims, took upskirt photos of women on public transport, and secret videos in toilets, showers and changing rooms on more than 800 occasions. He was eventually caught by a work colleague in 2016 after he tried to film her in a bathroom, leading to his arrest.

The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. The prosecution called the case unprecedented and "by far the most prolific", broadcaster Channel News Asia reported.

From Britain to Germany and South Korea, there has been a flurry of cases in recent years involving the advancement and easy access to technology to sexually assault women. These cases include illicit filming, distribution of nude photos and upskirting - the surreptitious filming or taking of photographs under girls' and women's clothes.

In Singapore, such cases nearly tripled between 2016 and 2018, according to a study published last year by Singapore's gender equality advocacy group AWARE. "The figures in this case - the number of files the perpetrator amassed over 13 years - are shocking," said Shailey Hingorani, head of research and advocacy at AWARE.

She called for comprehensive sex education to raise awareness on gender equality. "How many more women have to be hurt before we take concrete steps to teach men to have more empathy," she said.

Singapore last year passed new laws targeting online sexual abuse, including voyeurism, upskirting and unsolicited intimate images, or "cyber flashing" - with maximum jail sentences ranging from two to five years. There were a few high-profile cases last year, including a university student who was filmed in the shower and several arrests made over the distribution of nude photos in an online chat group.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his former mentor Juanma Lillo as his assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday. City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiolas assistant t...

Civil services prelims on October 4: UPSC

RThe civil services preliminary examination 2020, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Friday. It also said the personality test of the candidates select...

SCTIMST joins hands to kickstart social service initiatives to fight COVID-19

With the COVID-19 virus threat continuing to be a cause for concern, various employee organizations at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST an autonomous institute of the Department of Science Techno...

Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi's quarantine ends, 3 coronavirus infected staff recover

Film producer Boney Kapoor on Friday said three coronavirus-infected members of his household staff have now fully recovered and they have tested negative for the disease. He added that his 14-day home quarantine along with his two daughter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020