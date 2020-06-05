Left Menu
Development News Edition

California mayor resigns over email about police killings

PTI | Temecula | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:52 IST
California mayor resigns over email about police killings

The mayor of a Southern California city resigned following an email in which he stated he didn't “believe there's ever been a good person of color killed by a police officer" locally. Temecula Mayor James Stewart had apologised Thursday for the email, saying he never meant to use the word “good.” He had said he is dyslexic and so used voice text to send his late-night Tuesday message but failed to notice the added word.

“Unfortunately I did not take the time to proofread what was recorded. I absolutely did not say that," Stewart told the Riverside Press-Enterprise on Thursday. “What I said is and I don't believe there has ever been a person of color murdered by police, on context to Temecula or Riverside County. I absolutely did not say 'good.' I have no idea how that popped up.” Stewart said he was replying to someone “concerned about our police officers and their sensitivity training.” The city issued a press release late Thursday announcing that Stewart, who was elected to a four-year term in 2016, was stepping down from his post and the city council, news outlets reported.

“You have every right to be hurt and offended. My typos and off-the-cuff response to an email on a serious topic added pain at a time where our community, and our country, is suffering,” Stewart said in a statement. "I may not be the best writer and I sometimes misspeak, but I am not racist.” He said he was resigning because he understood his “sincerest apologies cannot remedy this situation.” The initial email came as cities around California were the scenes of large demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck. Four police officers have been charged in his death.

Temecula, a city of about 115,000 southeast of Los Angeles, was one of the places where protests took place. African Americans represent about 5% of the city's population while Riverside County is about 7% black, according to U.S. census figures. However, black people account for nearly 18% of the people who died in law enforcement custody in Riverside County between 2010 and 2018, the Press-Enterprise reported, citing a state Department of Justice database.

Riverside County also was the site of the 1998 death of Tyisha Miller, who was killed by Riverside police as she sat in a car with a pistol in her lap. Family members had called police because she appeared to be unconscious and in need of medical care. Police said she appeared to sit up and grab the gun as they entered the car. The shooting sparked demonstrations, and four officers were fired.

Stewart said he didn't remember the shooting when he was composing his email message, which also said that “racism is not excepted or tolerated" in the city or surrounding areas. “I have several good friends who are African Americans, and they love living here because how safe it is for them and their families,” the email said.(AP) AMS

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

SC mulls granting 15 days to Centre, states for transporting migrant workers, reserves order

The Supreme Court Friday said it intends to give 15 days to the Centre and states for transporting all stranded migrant workers to their native places and will pronounce its order on June 9 on the issue including their registration and empl...

After early lockdown, Norway sees faster pandemic recovery

Norways economy will recover more quickly than expected from the coronavirus-induced recession as the country got on top of the outbreak early and is now rapidly opening up, Statistics Norway SSB said on Friday. Output contracted by 11.4 in...

Soccer-City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his former mentor Juanma Lillo as his assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday. City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiolas assistant t...

Civil services prelims on October 4: UPSC

RThe civil services preliminary examination 2020, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on October 4, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Friday. It also said the personality test of the candidates select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020