Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amidst standoff, China appoints new commander for troops overseeing India border

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:34 IST
Amidst standoff, China appoints new commander for troops overseeing India border

China has appointed a new Army commander for its Western Theatre Command ground forces responsible for the Sino-India border, ahead of the key talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials on Saturday to end the border standoff. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command, on its official website, announced that Lieutenant General Xu Qiling has been appointed as the new commander for its ground forces.

Before this, he reportedly served in the Eastern Theatre Command. The Western Theatre Command of the PLA guards the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

The PLA’s Western Theatre Command, which includes the ground force or Army, Air Force and Rocket Force, is headed by General Zhao Zongqi. The new appointment comes at a time when the Chinese and Indian forces are locked in a border standoff since early last month.

On Saturday, both the sides are expected to deliberate on the specific proposals to end the month-long standoff in eastern Ladakh during the first extensive talks between the Indian and Chinese military, led by lieutenant generals from both the armies. The general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, is expected to represent India at the talks which is scheduled to be held at one of the border meeting points, the official sources in New Delhi said.

The two sides have already held at least 10 rounds of negotiations between local commanders as well as major general-rank officials of the two armies but the talks did not yield any positive result, they said. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Town where Maddie McCann went missing hopes parents find closure

Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz on Friday spoke of their hopes that the parents of British girl Madeleine McCann, who went missing there 13 years ago, can find closure at last.German authorities say she is now ass...

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Award

Biocon Ltd said on Friday that its Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 WEOY at a virtual award ceremony held on late Thursday. She has been honoured with the world title from a...

Ireland extends wage subsidies, to taper off temporary jobless payments

Ireland will extend into August its temporary wage subsidy for firms badly hit by fallout from COVID-19, as well as jobless benefit schemes for workers who lost their jobs because of related disruption, the government announced on Friday. T...

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020