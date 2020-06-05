Little progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say

Little progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK sayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:09 IST
The European Union said on Friday there had been no significant progress in talks with the United Kingdom about a Brexit free trade agreement and that to reach a deal, talks would have to intensify. "This week, there have been no significant areas of progress ... We cannot go on like this forever," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told a news conference, saying both sides must agree to a deal before Oct.31.
Britain had a similar message. "Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone," Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, said. "Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome.
"We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds," Frost said. "If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work."
