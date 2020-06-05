Left Menu
Mudslide in Arctic Norway sweeps houses into the sea

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:08 IST
Mudslide in Arctic Norway sweeps houses into the sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A powerful mudslide in Arctic Norway swept eight houses and the piece of land on which they stood into the sea, where they sank into swirling waters, footage posted on social media showed. Nobody was hurt when the houses, near the town of Alta in northern Norway, were uprooted in the 650-meter (710 yards) long mudslide on Wednesday.

"It appears no humans were in the area when it happened," local police officer Torfinn Halvari told Norwegian news agency NTB.

