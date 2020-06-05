Left Menu
FACTBOX-Where are people round the world protesting over George Floyd?

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:29 IST
The death of African American George Floyd in the United States, after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Authorities in some countries are objecting to the rallies, on grounds they may heighten risk of COVID-19 infection.

Here are some of the latest demonstrations outside the United States: Friday, June 5

FRANKFURT/HAMBURG - Thousands of Germans protested against racism, holding banners with slogans such as: "Your Pain Is My Pain, Your Fight Is My Fight". Some people wore a clenched fist image on their anti-coronavirus masks. LONDON - Several dozen people gathered in Trafalgar Square, many wearing masks and some kneeling in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Placards read: "White People Must Do More", "Colour Is Not A Crime" and "Justice for Belly Mujinga" in reference to a rail worker who died of COVID-19 after being spat at by a man who said he was infected.

TILBURG/EINDHOVEN - The Netherlands has seen the largest anti-racism rallies in living memory this week, with thousands coming out across the nation. More protests were planned for Tilburg and Eindhoven on Friday. CANBERRA - Demonstrators marched to Parliament House during a Black Lives Matter protest, social media images showed, despite Australian authorities' disapproval due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

MONROVIA - Liberians were to show support for Floyd. OSLO - Several hundred people protested in front of the U.S. Embassy and the Norwegian Parliament. Authorities say only 50 people can gather. TV footage showed protesters were not following the recommended 1-metre social distancing guidelines. Most appeared to wear masks.

OTTAWA - An anti-racism demonstration called "No Peace Until Justice" to be staged in front of U.S. Embassy. ROME - Italians to hold demonstration against police brutality in solidarity with Floyd.

VIENNA - Banners to be held near U.S. Embassy. THESSALONIKI - Solidarity protest by self-proclaimed anarchist groups in Greece.

Saturday, June 6 BERLIN - Germans to protest against racism.

LONDON - People expected to gather in Parliament Square in solidarity with U.S. protests. PARIS - Police have banned a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy, citing the risk of social disorder and the coronavirus pandemic.

SEOUL - March in support of U.S. demonstrations. SYDNEY - Tens of thousands of Australians plan to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter demonstrators and indigenous Australians who died in custody. Authorities are seeking to block the rallies citing the risk from COVID-19.

Sunday, June 7 BARCELONA/MADRID - Anti-racism protests in Barcelona and Madrid.

MAASTRICHT - Dutch to march against racism. BRUSSELS - Thousands expected to attend Black Lives Matter protest.

BUDAPEST - Protest in solidarity with victims of racism. LONDON - Protesters due to rally outside U.S. Embassy.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians to protest death of Floyd.

