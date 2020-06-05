Left Menu
U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers to fly two flights per week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:26 IST
U.S. will allow Chinese passenger carriers to fly two flights per week
The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it will allow Chinese passenger air carriers to operate two flights after Beijing said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow in more foreign carriers.

On Wednesday, Washington said it planned to bar all Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing's curbs on U.S. carriers. The revised order Friday cuts in half the four weekly round trip flights Chinese passenger carriers have been flying to the United States and take effect immediately.

The department said if China takes further steps for U.S. carriers it is "fully prepared to once again revisit the action." The Transportation Department notice added it "troubled by China's continued unilateral dictation of the terms of the U.S.-China scheduled passenger air transportation market without respect for the rights of U.S. carriers."

