Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:50 IST
Cate Blanchett reveals 'a bit of a chainsaw accident'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast. The Oscar-winning star of films like "Blue Jasmine" and "Aviator" gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.

"I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't. Apart from the little nick to the head, I'm fine," Blanchett told former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard in "A Podcast of One's Own." The podcast was recorded last week as part of a series of conversations between Gillard and prominent women.

"Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it," Gillard told the Australian-born actress. "I want to keep it on my shoulders," laughed Blanchett.

It was not clear where Blanchett was speaking from, but she told Gillard she had taken a year off to spend time with her family of four before the coronavirus pandemic and was now helping to homeschool her five-year-old daughter. Blanchett is currently starring in the FX television series "Mrs. America" about the women's movement in the United States in the 1970s.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

As world spins into pandemic, China using opportunity to take over global institutions: Vijay Gokhale

As the United States falters and the world spins into coronavirus crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping is swiftly carrying out a campaign to take over the international institutions like the World Health Organisation WHO and the United Nati...

African Energy Chamber calls to extend production cuts, compliant with obligations

As OPEC prepares to host the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference next week, the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org is calling on African producers to extend productio...

COVID-19: Govt amends insolvency law; suspends initiation of fresh proceedings for six months

Seeking to provide relief for corporates, the government on Friday promulgated an ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from Mar...

Invoked pledged Dish TV shares due to default by Essel Group firms, clarifies Yes Bank

Yes Bank on Friday clarified that it invoked pledged shares of direct-to-home DTH company Dish TV last month&#160;due to payment defaults by various Essel Group companies. Yes Bank on May 29 announced that it has acquired 24.19 per cent sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020