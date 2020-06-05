Left Menu
Tremendous progress being made on COVID-19 vaccines, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that tremendous progress is being made on vaccines (for coronavirus) and the country has over "two million ready-to-go if it checks out for safety."

05-06-2020
US President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that tremendous progress is being made on vaccines (for coronavirus) and the country has over "two million ready-to-go if it checks out for safety." "We had a meeting on vaccines yesterday. We are doing incredibly well. We can have some very positive surprises. Tremendous progress is being made on vaccines," said Trump during a press briefing.

He said: "In fact, we are ready to go in terms of transportation and logistics. We have over 2 million ready to go if it checks out for safety." "As we had the greatest economy in the history of the world, it helped us get through this horrible pandemic largely through," he added.

Speaking about the opening of the US economy, Trump said that the cities like Georgia, Florida, South Carolina have opened up and are now having good business in comparison to others, which are still under lockdown. He also urged the Governors to take the help of the National Guard in tackling the protesters, who are ripping apart their cities post the death of African-American George Floyd.

"In Minnesota and Minneapolis, the National Guard resolved the matter in one night. I blame the Mayor for the situation in Minneapolis." The US President also slammed China for gifting coronavirus to the world.

"COVID-19 is a gift from China. Not good, they should have stopped it at the source. A very bad gift. How come Wuhan, where it started, was in very bad trouble, but it did not go to any other parts of China," said Trump. (ANI)

