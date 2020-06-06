Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe's security guards have lonely jobs, but get paid

PTI | Harare | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:23 IST
Zimbabwe's security guards have lonely jobs, but get paid
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

One says he constantly talks to the cash machine he guards never mind that it can't answer back. Another whiles away the time by staring at pictures of semi-nude women on the walls of a closed nightclub as he waits for rats and cats to come out and entertain him. Security guards in Zimbabwe, often a derided and underpaid lot, are counting themselves as some of the few lucky ones to still hold jobs in a country where most economic activity has been shut down by a lockdown that started in March.

But many say they are now fearing for their mental stability, as the loneliness that comes with guarding empty, eerily quiet building complexes is taking its toll. By 6 p.m., the time Patrick Runde starts his night shift, Harare is almost deserted and for the next 12 hours, he has no-one to talk to. In the past, he would count on the nightclub's loud music and noisy patrons for the company, but now it is closed.

"The cats and rats are coming out more than before to search the empty bins for food. They have become my friends who keep me company at night," he said. "This is one of the loneliest jobs in the world," said Patson Chimire, a guard at a shopping complex on the outskirts of the capital city. "We hardly hear any sounds of either traffic or some music coming from a nightclub. I end up talking to myself, or to things such as the ATM," he said.

Others simply doze off as soon as they take up their posts, tired from cycling for up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) to work. "People need security and we are there to protect them and their premises. With most people away from work, our jobs have become more essential," said Chimire.

Despite the weariness and loneliness, Chimire said he is grateful to have employment with a regular income. Unemployment is rife in Zimbabwe, where more than 60% of the country's 14 million people work in the informal sector, selling goods on the street, trade that is banned under the coronavirus lockdown regulations. Huge number of people are struggling to put food on the table due to a lack of income.

"A lot of people used to laugh at our job," he said. "Now they wish they were like us.".

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Waiter held in Pune for double murder in Mira Road restaurant

Police claimed to have cracked the case of double murder at Mira Road in Maharashtras Thane district with the arrest of a 35-year-old waiter from Pune. The accused, Kallu Yadav, was arrested on Friday for the crime he had allegedly committe...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. officials block police 'extreme tactics' as protests enter 12th day

Officials across the United States are moving to rein in police following accusations of excessive force being used against demonstrators, with protests over the killing of a black man in custody set to enter their 12th day on Saturday. Geo...

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020