Egypt announces new Libya initiative with eastern-based leaders

Egypt announces new Libya initiative with eastern-based leadersReuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:59 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday alongside east Libya-based leaders, which proposes an elected leadership council and a ceasefire starting on June 8.
Speaking alongside Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and eastern parliament head Aguila Saleh in Cairo, Sisi said the agreement included a call for negotiations in Geneva and the exit of all foreign fighters from Libya.
