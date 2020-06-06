Punjab Assembly in Pak adopts resolution to ban Lesley Hazleton's two books

Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution, demanding immediate ban on three books on Islam, including two of British-American author Lesley Hazleton, for allegedly containing blasphemous contents. In the resolution, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said 'The First Muslim' and 'After The Prophet' written by Hazleton and 'Short History of Islam' by Pakistani writer Mazharul Haq should be banned immediately and their copies be confiscated from the market as they contained blasphemous materials.

"These books not only hurt our sentiments but also are an attack on our faith. The government must issue a notification about confiscation, ban on publication and sale of these three books without a delay of a day,” the resolution said. Elahi said these books should be confiscated forthwith and their sale be banned.

A Punjab government official told PTI that in the light of the joint resolution and on the recommendations of Speaker Elahi, the government is likely to issue an order in this regard before the next session on coming Friday..