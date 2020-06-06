Saudi Arabia reimposes 3 pm curfew in view of spike in COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia reimposes 3 pm curfew in view of spike in COVID-19 casesPTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:27 IST
After loosening some restrictions, Saudi Arabia on Saturday reimposed a 3 p.m. curfew on residents in its second-largest city of Jiddah and suspended prayers in mosques there again
The decision comes as confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to rise, including an alarming spike in the number of critical cases
The kingdom has recorded more than 95,000 cases, including 642 deaths.
