Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutor: 2 Buffalo police charged with assault in shoving

PTI | Buffalo | Updated: 07-06-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 03:27 IST
Prosecutor: 2 Buffalo police charged with assault in shoving
Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. Image Credit: Flickr

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who surrendered Saturday morning, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

McCabe, 32, and Torgalski, 39, "crossed a line" when they shoved the man down hard enough for him to fall backwards and hit his head on the sidewalk, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference, calling the victim "a harmless 75-year-old man." The officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before. If convicted of the felony assault charge, they face up to seven years in prison. Phone messages were left on Saturday with their lawyers.

The footage shows the man, identified as longtime activist Martin Gugino, approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they cleared demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8 pm curfew. Two officers push Gugino backward, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past. One officer leans down to check on the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to keep walking.

The police officers "knew this was bad," Flynn said of the video. "Look at their body language." The video of the encounter sparked outrage online as demonstrators take to cities across the country to protest racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. "I think there was a criminal liability from what I saw on the video," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing Saturday. "I think what the mayor did and the district attorney did was right, and I applaud them for acting as quickly as they did." "What we saw was horrendous and disgusting, and I believe, illegal," he added.

But dozens of Buffalo police officers who were angered over their fellow officers' suspensions stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday. The resigning officers did not leave their jobs altogether. A crowd of off-duty officers, firefighters and others gathered on Saturday outside the courthouse in a show of support for the accused officers and cheered when they were released.

"It was tremendous, tremendous to see," John Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, told WIVB-TV. "I just think it's a strong indication of the outrage basically over this travesty." Flynn said he understood the concerns of officers who don't feel they are being supported and pointed out that he's also prosecuting protesters "who have turned into agitators" and "need to be dealt with as well." "There will be some who say that I'm choosing sides here," he said. "And I say that's ridiculous. I'm not on anyone's side."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'STREE' to support, empower women undergoing domestic violence launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Security Council HCSC in association with Hyderabad City Police has launched a programme STREE that will support and empower women undergoing domestic violence and abuse. Considering the fact that this years International Wom...

US Secretary of State hits out at China over 'callous exploitation' of George Floyd's death

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday local time hit out at China for callous exploitation of George Floyds death saying that this laughable propaganda cant fool anyone. The Chinese Communist Partys callous exploitation of the trag...

Denver police ordered to limit use of tear gas and plastic bullets in protests

A U.S. District Court Judge ordered Denver police on Friday not to use tear gas, plastic bullets and other less-than-lethal force such as flash grenades against protesters, unless approved by a senior officer in response to specific acts of...

"Enough is Enough": Jamaicans protest in support of George Floyd

Wearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered on Saturday to lend support to global protests against police abuses sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.Several hundred people stood outside the U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020