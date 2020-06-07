Left Menu
Global coronavirus death toll crosses 4 lakh

More than 4,00,000 people have died globally due to coronavirus and 69,16,233 people have been infected with the virus till now.

ANI | Maryland | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 4,00,000 people have died globally due to coronavirus and 69,16,233 people have been infected with the virus till now. As per the latest Johns Hopkins University's tally, 4,00,135 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Till now, the US has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths. As many as 1,920,061 COVID-19 cases and 1,09,802 deaths have been reported in the US. Brazil has confirmed that 6,72,846 people have tested positive and 35,930 people have died due to COVID-19.

Similarly, Russia and the UK have reported 4,67,073 and 2,86,295 cases till now. With 40,548, the United Kingdon has reported the second-highest deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has surpassed the COVID tally of Spain and Italy. With 2,47,678 cases, India has become the fifth country in the list of coronavirus affected countries. (ANI)

WRAPUP 2-Black Lives Matter protests for U.S. racial justice reach new dimension

U.S. protests sparked by George Floyds fatal encounter last month with Minneapolis police crossed a new threshold as weekend rallies demanding racial justice stretched from Washington, D.C., to an east Texas town once a haven for the Ku Klu...

Monsoon to advance into West Bengal, Odisha & NE states by June 11-12: MeT Dept

With the likely formation of a low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, Monsoon is set to advance into West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim and some parts of northeastern states by June 11-12, the Met department said here on Sun...

Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of Ain-i-Akbari by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The Ain-i-Akbari or the Ad...

Rise in fire-related calls in Delhi since mid-May

With a rise in the mercury and phase-wise relaxations of the coronavirus lockdown, the control room of the Delhi Fire Services has witnessed a surge in fire-related calls since the mid week of May, officials said on Sunday. During the four ...
