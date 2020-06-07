Left Menu
Mixwell, Duno win in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:24 IST
Team Mixwell and Team Duno on Sunday won the grand finals of their respective Europe events in the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown. Team Mixwell went undefeated in Group C of the Europe No. 1 competition before outlasting Team Skyyart and Team Lutti in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Team Mixwell completed their stellar run on Sunday by sweeping previously unbeaten Team ONSCREEN. They posted 13-5 wins on both Haven and Bind to claim the first-place prize of $12,250. Team ONSCREEN, who pocketed $7,250 for finishing in second place, won all three of their matches in Group A before breezing past Team Valkia and Team bonkar in the playoffs.

Team Duno, who won all three matches in Group C of the Europe No. 2 event, outlasted Team Orb and Team gdolphn in the playoffs before sweeping Team wtcN to win that event. On Sunday, Team Duno posted 13-4 victories on both Haven and Split over Team wtcN to claim the first-place prize of $12,250.

Team wtcN, who pocketed $7,250 for finishing in second place, won all three of their matches in Group D before defeating Team Lothar and Team Izak in the playoffs. With Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title, having launched officially on Tuesday, a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament is being held to help publicize the game.

The event features competition in Europe, North America, Korea, Japan, Brazil and Latin America, all of which conclude this weekend. The European events had teams divided into four-team groups for round-robin play Friday, with each match consisting of a single map. The top two teams in each group earned a spot in the single-elimination playoffs. The quarterfinals were single-map matches while the semifinals and final were best-of-three rounds.

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 1 prize pool 1st: Team Mixwell, $12,250

2nd: Team ONSCREEN, $7,250 3rd-4th: Team bonkar, Team Lutti, $4,750

5th: Team Mickalow, $3,500 6th-8th: Team Valkia, Team Solaaaa, Team Skyyart, $3,000

9th-12th: Team Terenas, Team Ryux, Team Cyanide, Team blackelespanolito, $1,250 13th-16th : Team Leviathan, Team Miss Rage, Team ZeratoR and Team Impakt, $750

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 2 prize pool 1st: Team Duno, $12,250

2nd: Team wtcN, $7,250 3rd-4th: Team Izak, Team gdolphn, $4,250

5th-6th: Team nookyyy, Team Exileshow, $3,500 7th-8th: Team Lothar, Team Orb, $3,000

9th-12th: Team Mithrain, Team AlpTV, Team Anomaly. Team PAGO3, $1,250 13th-16th : Team gamelifeow, Team dhalucard, Team unlostv, Team Sfory, $750

