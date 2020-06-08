Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historic Oakland black book store sells out of books on racial discrimination

Reuters | Oakland | Updated: 08-06-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 04:00 IST
Historic Oakland black book store sells out of books on racial discrimination

Marcus Books in Oakland, California, has served the black community in the Bay Area with books by and about African Americans for the past 60 years. Its doors have been open during notable events in U.S. race relations ranging from the civil rights and black power movements and the assassinations of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s to the 1991 Rodney King beating in Los Angeles and the Black Lives Matter movement of the past decade.

It is now seeing a surge in sales for books on the history of racial discrimination in the United States after the deaths at police hands this spring of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minneapolis. Blanche Richardson, who runs Marcus Books and whose parents founded the independent black bookstore in 1960, said: "People are just begging for something that will explain what's going on and how they can make a difference and change that."

The May 25 death of Floyd, who was pinned under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, has led to protests across the United States and around the world. Non-fiction books about the black experience top the Amazon.com best-seller list, including children's books, such as "We're Different, We're the Same."

At Marcus Books, "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, "How To Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi, and "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates are sold out and on back order. Richardson sees the surge as positive for the national conversation.

"It's very encouraging to see the number of sincere white people looking for answers and looking to make change. And that's different than what we've seen before in an overwhelming sense. It makes you ... cautiously hopeful but hopeful," Richardson said. Also encouraged was customer Isaiah Henry, a 20-year-old Oakland native, who said that what was traditionally taught in schools often neglected to tell the whole story about U.S. race relations.

"It's only telling one perspective of white people in America ... so by them (buyers of anti-discrimination books) educating themselves on the truth, they can understand their place in the global picture," said Henry, an African American. Another customer, Jillian Barricelli, a 31-year-old court videographer and reporter who was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, agreed.

"I personally felt compelled to read and to learn the things that I was never taught and I lived 31 years without ever knowing," said Barricelli, who is white.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president says

Bubba Wallace, NASCARs only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on S...

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk -Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.The prime minister is...

Court to decide whether to jail embattled Samsung heir again

A South Korean court will rule as soon as Monday whether to send Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee back to jail after more than two years of freedom, as new allegations dog the executive and cast a pall over the countrys top conglomerate. Lee, ...

Former Falcons DE Zook dies at 72

Former NFL defensive end John Zook has died after a battle with cancer. He was 72. Zook died Saturday in Wichita, Kan. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that Zook exchanged good-byes with some of his former Atlanta Falcons te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020