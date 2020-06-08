Left Menu
Development News Edition

Umut edges Damie on PKs to win Gamers Without Borders FIFA event

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 08:58 IST
Umut edges Damie on PKs to win Gamers Without Borders FIFA event

In a final that came down to penalty kicks, Umut "Umut" Gultekin topped Damian "Damie" Augustyniak 2-1 Sunday to win the Gamers Without Borders FIFA 20 esports tournament. The tournament concluded a six-week event hosted by Gamers Without Borders that has raised $10 million for global charities battling the coronavirus pandemic. Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams' prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF, Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

On Sunday, Umut won the first game in the final 6-4, then Damie returned the favor with his own 6-4 win to tie it. When the final game was tied when time was up, the two players went to penalty kicks. After each player scored on the first PK, Umut made back-to-back saves to make it 3-1. After Damie scored to make it 3-2, Umut buried his fourth PK to end the match and earn the $400,000 first prize. Damie won $250,000 as the runner-up. Both players' charity was UNICEF. Mosaad "Msdossary" Aldossary beat Jaime "Gravesen" Álvarez three games to two to finish in third place and win $150,000. Gravesen took home $100,000.

Four players won $50,000 apiece for finishing in places five through eight: Tassal "Tass" Rushan, Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt, Shaun "Shellzz" Springette and "Turki." In the four celebrity show matches, there wasn't a lot drama as three of the matches ended with 2-0 sweeps. Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold topped musician Liam Payne, forward Paulo Dybala of Juventus beat Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix beat Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva for the trio of sweeps.

In the round's lone match to go three games, talk show host and comedian Kerwin Frost beat rapper Snoop Dogg 2-1. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and NASCAR paused before Sundays Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the countrys social unrest. The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing r...

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Fujifilm Holdings Corps research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firms effort to prove the drugs effectiveness against the virus.There is...

NBA's Bucks lead fans in protest in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice. Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated.Before the march, Bucks guard S...

Teenager commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after playing video game

A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today, Hansraj Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020