South African Airways administrators ask to delay rescue plan until June 15

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:17 IST
Administrators at state-owned South African Airways asked creditors on Monday to approve another delay until June 15 for the publication of a business rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline.

The plan was meant to be published on June 8, after several earlier delays. The administrators said in a letter to creditors that their latest request to delay the plan followed a letter from the attorneys of trade unions representing SAA employees asking for an additional one-week delay.

